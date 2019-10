Marsha Dubrow, of Washington, died on Oct. 14.

She was a longtime journalist, essayist and volunteer for U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and Ward 3 Democratic Committee precinct delegate.

Donations may be sent to the Marsha Dubrow Scholarship for Women’s Equality, c/o Bennington

College, Institutional Advancement, MFA Writing Program, One College Dr., Bennington, VT 05201-6003.