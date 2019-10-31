Lewis H. Biben, of Bethesda, died on Oct. 20.

Lew was born in Philadelphia and raised in Rochester, N.Y., as one of four children of Joseph and Augusta Biben. He graduated from the University of Rochester at the age of 15 and from Hahnemann Medical College at 21. He also served as a page in the 78th Congress while he was in high school.

He was president of the Medical Society of the District of Columbia, chairman of its executive board and served as a delegate to the American Medical Association for many years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Beverly; his two children, Brad (April) and Candace (Bob); his three grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael and Brian; and his many adoring nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.