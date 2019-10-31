Deborah Joan Barr died on Oct. 21. She was 83.

Mrs. Barr was a dedicated English teacher, having taught until the age of 75 at the Lab School of Washington, and previously at the Psychiatric Institute, Georgetown Day School, Hardy Middle School and John Eaton Elementary School.

She is survived by her children, Karen Barr (Andrew Engel), Michael Barr (Hannah Smotrich) and Lisa Barr (Ashley Stringer); seven grandchildren (Sarah, Avital, David, Dani, Sophie, Etai and Matt); brother and sister-in-law, Gabe Stern (Kathleen); and her sister, Judy Bartelstone (Bart). She is predeceased by her loving husband, David.