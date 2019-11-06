Rabbi Marc Israel is installed at Tikvat Israel Congregation

Rabbi Marc Israel dances as Cantor Rochelle Helzner plays the guitar.

Photos by Larry Levine

Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville officially welcomed Rabbi Marc Israel as head rabbi with his installation Nov. 3. Israel started working at the Conservative synagogue in July.

The hour-long ceremony began with a parade from the congregation’s Flax Library, and after some impromptu dancing, ended at the sanctuary.

Cantor Rochelle Helzner led the congregation on the guitar, and Jerry Schuchman played clarinet. Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, chief executive of the Rabbinical Assembly, officiated the celebration. He led attendees in the Kaddish D’Rabbanan, the Kaddish for scholars.

Before being hired by Tikvat Israel, Israel held a pulpit in Philadelphia. Before that, he was rabbi educator at Ohr Kodesh Congregation in Chevy Chase.

Rabbi Marc Israel, his wife, Abbey Frank, and their youngest son celebrate as the
congregation surrounds them.

 

Congregants celebrate.
Rabbi Marc Israel addresses the congregation at his installation Nov. 3.
Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, right, and the
congregation bless Rabbi Marc Israel.

