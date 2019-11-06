Photos by Larry Levine

Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville officially welcomed Rabbi Marc Israel as head rabbi with his installation Nov. 3. Israel started working at the Conservative synagogue in July.

The hour-long ceremony began with a parade from the congregation’s Flax Library, and after some impromptu dancing, ended at the sanctuary.

Cantor Rochelle Helzner led the congregation on the guitar, and Jerry Schuchman played clarinet. Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, chief executive of the Rabbinical Assembly, officiated the celebration. He led attendees in the Kaddish D’Rabbanan, the Kaddish for scholars.

Before being hired by Tikvat Israel, Israel held a pulpit in Philadelphia. Before that, he was rabbi educator at Ohr Kodesh Congregation in Chevy Chase.