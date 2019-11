Alice B. Schindler, of Bethesda, died on Oct. 22.

She was the beloved wife of the late Sol Schindler; devoted mother of Lydia Schindler (Gregory Akins) and Paul Schindler (Katherine Spurlock); cherished grandmother of Alexandra and Zachary Akins and Phoebe and Joanne Schindler; and loving sister of George Washington Basle. She is also survived by her devoted caregiver, Wendy Espalmado.

Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.