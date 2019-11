Lois Susan Polivnick, of Rockville, died on Oct, 25.

She was the beloved wife of Marc Caroff; dear sister of Joan (Warren) Fishbein; stepmother of Jessica, Sheryl and Jason; aunt of Jonathan; and step-grandmother of Zachary, Erik, Eli, Joshua and Ayla. Contributions may be made to Kemp Mill Synagogue.

Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.