Marylyn Arlene Niemela, of Silver Spring, died on Oct. 31.

She was the devoted mother of Julie Niemela and Michele Levenson (Randy Levenson); and loving grandmother of Charles Levenson and Alexandra Levenson.

Contributions may be made to Smile Train or Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.