Anne Marcus, formerly of Clifton, Va., died on Oct. 29.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Marcus; devoted mother of Gerald E. Marcus (Micah Altman), Bonita M. Moore (Garrett R. Moore) and Kenneth L. Marcus (Stephanie); cherished grandmother of Timothy, Bradford, Michael, Gregory, Elizabeth and Shoshana; and great-grandmother of Otis and Lucelia.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.