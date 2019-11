Meyer Levin, of Rockville, died on Oct. 31.

He was the beloved husband of the late Ann Levin; loving father of Eileen (Ed) Kleinman and Vicki (Jon) Rein; dear brother of Ida Lubich; cherished grandfather of Dr. Ben (Lauren) and Sam Kleinman and Frank Lubcher; and great-grandfather of Nathan and Jenna Kleinman.

