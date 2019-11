Bernice Kosan, of Rockville, died on Oct. 30.

She was the beloved wife of the late Irving S. Kosan; devoted mother of Elyse (Jeffrey) Linowes and Alan (Diane) Kosan; loving grandmother of Adam (Alix), Lindsay (Doug), Andrew, Samantha (Gordon), Brett (Rachael) and Jaclyn; and cherished great-grandmother of Reese and Iris.

Contributions may be made to The Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice.