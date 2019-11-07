Larry M. Joseph, of Chevy Chase, died on Oct. 25.

He was the beloved husband of Phoebe Joseph; devoted father of Andrew Joseph (Nikki) and Charles Joseph (Michelle); loving brother of Jordan Joseph (Linda), Richard Joseph (Carey) and Elaine Abramson (Floyd); cherished grandfather of Zach and Gray Joseph; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Council for the Aging or the Children’s Cardiomyopathy

Foundation.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.