Benjamin Sol Mulitz, of Bethesda, died on Nov. 4.

He was the beloved husband of the late Rosalie S. Mulitz; loving father of Michael C. Mulitz and Barbara C. Mulitz (Richard Schimel); dear brother of the late Mildred “Minnie” Parson; cherished grandfather of Maximillian, Nicholas and Grant Mulitz; and uncle to many dear nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to Ohr Kodesh Congregation or Sibley Volunteer Service c/o Sibley Hospital Foundation, Washington.