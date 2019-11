Judith Nathan, of Waldorf, died on Nov. 2.

Judy was preceded in death by her four siblings, Joan Samler, Conrad Palais, Robert Katz and Arnold Katz; and her parents, Frances and Ira Katz.

She is survived by her four children, Richard Nathan (Carol), Karen Day (James), Leslie Nathan and Hallie Holland (Zeke); five grandchildren, Benjamin Nathan (Mariel), Graham Day (Arianna), Susanna Nimphius (Brendon), Lauren Day (Joe Watt) and Jesse Holland; and four great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to SOME (So Others Might Eat), Doctors Without

Borders or Greenpeace.