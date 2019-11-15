Sharon N. Peikin, of Washington, died on Nov. 7.

Sharon was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Washington. She graduated from Calvin

Coolidge High School and Brandeis University. She worked as a Montgomery County elementary school teacher and as the office manager of her husband’s oral surgery practice. She was a longtime member of Woodmont Country Club and Washington Hebrew Congregation, where she was active in the Sisterhood. Sharon volunteered her time to the Jewish Federation for Group Homes. She and her husband were avid travelers.

Sharon was the beloved wife of 58 years to Dr. Alan Peikin; devoted mother of Jeffrey, Steven (Jodi) and David (Stacey); loving daughter of the late Drs. Aaron and Blanche Nimetz; caring sister of Dr. Allen Nimetz (Carol); and proud grandmother of Brian, Emily, Alison, Sophie and Justin.

Donations may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel

Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.