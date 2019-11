Stephen William Porter, of Washington, died on Nov. 8.

He was the beloved husband of Susan Porter; devoted father of Emily (Marc) Gerson, Josh (Ellen) Porter and Andrew (Michelle) Porter; loving brother of Jeffrey (Donna) Porter; cherished grandfather of Stella, Julia, Spencer, Celia, Alex and Theo.

Contributions may be made to Capital Caring Health and Hospice (capitalcaring.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.