Sophie Kanofsky Shreiber

Sophie Shreiber, originally of Washington, died on Nov. 5. She was 96.

She was born on July 27, 1923, in Washington. She was a former employee of HEW/FDA/Bureau of Veterinary Medicine. Sophie and her husband, Benjamin, owned and operated a restaurant. In 1980, they retired to Daytona Beach, Fla., and she became the co-founder of Venus Cruise Lines.

While living in Silver Spring, she was a member of Shaare Tefila Congregation. She was widowed from both Benjamin “Bill” Kanofsky and Leo Shreiber.

She was the sister of the late Sam Leiderman and the late Cele Hirsh. She is survived by her children, Steve, Dorrie and Jay (Paula) Kanofsky; grandchildren, Beth and Scott (Stefanie) Kanofsky; brother, Max Leiderman; and many relatives and friends.