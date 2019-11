Stanley Singer, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 9.

He was the beloved husband of Annette Ruben Singer; devoted father of Richard (Vicki) and Robert (Yolanda) Singer and Wendy (Jeff) Lake; dear brother of Gloria Bernstein; loving grandfather of Andrew (Juli), Brian (Erin), Addison and Alanna Singer, Justin (Rachele) Lake, Danielle (Ethan) Griffith and Nicole Lake; and cherished great-grandfather of Ashlyn, Harper, Belle, Brady, Ella and Piper Singer,

Madelyn Lake and Kayleigh and Brayden Griffith.

Contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, komen.org.