Joseph Silverman, of Chevy Chase, died on Nov. 6. It was the day after his 97th birthday.

He was born Nov. 5, 1922, in New York City to the late Jakob and Mary (nee Chechick) Silverman and attended Brooklyn College. He served in the Army in World War II and returned to obtain his doctorate from Columbia University. Dr. Silverman retired from the University of Maryland in 1990 as professor emeritus of the Chemical Engineering Department after a career of more than 30 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joan (nee Jacks) Silverman, and his devoted sons, Joshua and David Silverman.

Donations may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, 6101 Executive Blvd., North Bethesda, MD 20852.