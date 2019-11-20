Letters | Nov. 20, 2019

Dreyfus with a difference

Regarding “The vilification of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is definitely bad for the Jews” (Voices, Nov. 14): The attacks on the integrity of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman by President Trump and his allies of a dual loyalty sounds eerily similar to those against Capt. Alfred Dreyfus by the French government in 1898. However, what makes Vindman’s predicament particulary concerning is that the senior official in the Trump administration who is primarily responsible for its xenophobic policies is a fellow Jew. The recently revealed emails of White House Chief Strategist Stephen Miller demonstrate support for many views espoused by white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

BARRY DWORK

Alexandria

Do as U.K. Jews do

“The Jewish Chronicle’s anti-endorsement” (Editorial, Nov. 14) made interesting reading. It was clear that the leading Jewish newspaper in the U.K. had avoided entering the broader political debate in advising citizens not to vote Labour in the December British election.

Instead the paper had focused on the singular objective of anti-Semitism, noting that the possibility of a Labour victory could make life intolerable for Jews in Britain. The editorial concluded with a kol hakavod from Washington Jewish Week.

Jews in Britain have traditionally accepted the Labour Party as their political home, as have their counterparts in America who loyally vote Democratic. I find it interesting that British Jewry has finally recognized that times have changed. I continue to wonder how long it will take American Jews to come to the same conclusion as the Democratic party drifts ever more socialist.

STANLEY ORMAN

Rockville

Not so, Mr. Rabinowitz

If Steve Rabinowitz was accurately quoted in the article “Talking Jews And Elections With Steve Rabinowitz” (Last Word, Nov. 14), no wonder President Trump was elected in 2016, and considering his arrogant statements, there is little doubt that Trump will be reelected. To wit:

“Donald Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem — big deal.” Yes, it is a big deal, considering that none of his predecessors did such a thing.

“He embraced the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights — whatever.” By lending its support for Israel of this territory, which is essential to Israel, the United States further strengthened its relationship with our closest ally in the Middle East.

“He is going to release a so-called peace plan eventually — so what?“ Rather than welcome a peace plan, Mr. Rabinowitz’s animus toward the president makes him characterize the forthcoming peace plan as a “so-called” peace plan that may come “eventually.” To which it can be said: Better late than never.

H. ALAN YOUNG

Alexandria