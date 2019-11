William “Bill” Rubin, of Gaithersburg, died on Nov. 13.

He was the beloved father of Abygail (Christopher) Owen; grandfather of Adeline, Oliver and Charlotte; brother of Sandra Rubin, Alan (Barbara) Rubin and the late Stanley

Rubin. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sharon Rubin and many nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.