Lucille Malamut, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 9.

She was the beloved wife of the late Irving Malamut and the late Eli Newberger; devoted mother of Jill Newberger (Jerry) Finestone and Michael Olin (Sherry) Newberger; loving sister of Gloria Wagman; cherished grandmother of Erin and Brad Kligman, Morgan Finestone and Jordan Oskowsky; and great-grandmother of Emilia Kligman.

Contributions may be made to the Eli Newberger Speakers Fund, Temple Shalom, 8401 Grubb Rd., Chevy Chase, MD 20815.