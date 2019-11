Harriet Lawrence, of Fairfax, died on Nov. 8.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Marsha and her sister, Rona Balser. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Myron “Mike” Lawrence; her children, David Baturin and Joni Grigsby; David’s child, Chelsey Baturin; and Joni’s children, Eli and Raymond Grigsby. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis Wolowitz.

Donations may be made to Temple Rodef Shalom.