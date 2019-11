Ralph Goldenberg, of Baltimore, died on Nov. 11.

He is survived by his children, Col. Richard (Kelly) Goldenberg, Erik (Joan) Goldenberg, Melissa (Brad) Taylor, Ariel Arato, and Dov (Jill) Goldenberg; brother, Gil (Barbara) Goldenberg; and seven grandchildren.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Dora and Sam Goldenberg, and sister, Millie (Harry) Steinberg.

Contributions may be sent to Small Miracles Cat and Dog Rescue, 10236 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042.