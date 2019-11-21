John Eichberg

John August Eichberg, of Chevy Chase, died on Nov. 14.

He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Betty Jane Eichberg; devoted father of Jay Eichberg (Sherri), Leslie Wise (Jeffrey) and Lee Ellyn Altobello (David); son of the late Evelyn and Simon Eichberg; loving brother of the late James L. Eichberg (Cynthia) and brother-in-law of Norma and Eric Lee; and cherished grandfather of Samuel, Charles and Emily Eichberg, Jillian and Bennett Wise, and Derek, Michael and Brady Altobello.

Contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Yachad or S.O.M.E. (So Others Might Eat).

