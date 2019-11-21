Dorothy Dworkin, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 13.

She was the beloved wife of the late Morris Dworkin; devoted mother of Donald Dworkin (Judy), the late Rhoda Piatok and the late Robert Dworkin; loving grandmother of Jacob Dworkin (Emilie), Douglas Dworkin, Debbie Walker (Nate), Eddie Piatok and Ellen Levenson; and cherished great-grandmother of Marissa Levenson, Zachary Walker, Joshua Walker, Cora Dworkin and Daisy Dworkin.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.