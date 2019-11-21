Esther Coleman, of Rockville, died on Nov. 14.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Allan Coleman; devoted mother of Ilene Levine (Mark), Dr. Raymond Coleman (Rebecca) and Dr. Marcia Coleman; loving grandmother of Scott Levine (Sheri), Allison Fleit (Kyle), Erica Levine (Chris Weber), Daniel Coleman, Sarah Coleman (Dan Edson), Elizabeth Chichester (Trevor), Kieran Coleman-Plante and Aislinn Coleman-Plante; and

doting great-grandmother to eight.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.