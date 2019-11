Suzanne Cohn, of Potomac, died on Nov. 13.

She was the beloved daughter of Debbie and Buzzy Cohn; cherished sister of David Cohn and Julianne Cohn Metzger (Michael); and adored aunt of Eli, Annabel and Jack Metzger.

Donations can be made to Jewish Foundation for Group Homes at jfgh.org or NEADS World Class Service Dogs at Neads.org.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.