Shirley Cohen, of Springfield, died on Nov. 11.

She was the beloved wife of the late Morton Cohen; loving mother of Dr. Howard Cohen (Dr. Lucy Civitello) and Lori Cohen (Woody Wheeler); dear sister to Rochelle (the late Jay) Novins, the late Joseph (the late Sylvia) Pechman

and the late Dorothy (the late Jim) Rice; and cherished grandmother of Leah (Ben) Elstrott, Audrey Wheeler, Michelle and Lisa Cohen.

Contributions may be made to Alive! aliveinc.org/donations, League of Women Voters, lwv.org or Beth El Hebrew Congregation.