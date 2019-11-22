Israel Aerospace Industries to expand in Fairfax County

Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., will expand its North American operation with a new location in Fairfax County, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Nov. 20.

IAI North America, the U.S. subsidiary of the company, will have its new headquarters in the Herndon area close to Washington Dulles International Airport, according to a press release. The business will create more than 50 jobs.

Swami Iyer, CEO of IAI North America, called the location the “logical choice” for the new headquarters.

“Fairfax is at the center of the aerospace and defense market here in the United States, it is close to many of our clients’ head offices, and provides the opportunity for increased coordination and synergy realization for our enterprise growth goals,” Iyer said.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority has worked with Israeli companies since 2004, with an office in Tel Aviv. There are more than 30 Israel-based companies with a presence in Fairfax County, according to the press release.

“Fairfax County has long been a location of choice for major aviation and aerospace companies, and we are delighted to see that important industry cluster expand further with IAI,” said Victor Hoskins, FCEDA president and CEO, in the press release.

The announcement came after Northam’s meeting with IAI officials in Tel Aviv. Northam arrived in Israel Nov. 16 for a six-day international trade trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“This important project demonstrates the long-term benefits of building corporate partnerships and telling Virginia’s business story around the world,” Northam said.

jhyman@midatlanticmedia.com

Twitter: @jacqbh58