Letters | Nov. 26, 2019

Socialist Jews? Israel was founded by them

Stanley Orman deplores how “the Democratic party drifts ever more socialist” (Letters, Nov. 21). This remark discloses a profound ignorance of modern Jewish history.

Under the rubric of Labor Zionism, Democratic socialism was the governing ethos of the founders of the Jewish state (Ben-Gurion, Meir, Peres, et al.). And it succeeded marvelously, enacting a modern “miracle in the desert.”

Bottom line: This attack on democratic socialism — of the type espoused by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — is an attack on the pedigree of the Jewish state and, as such, anti-Zionist, anti-Israel and, thus, according to the Zionist Organization of America, anti-Semitic.

Jews who are proud Americans and lovers of the Jewish state affirm that what is good (policy) for Israel should be considered as good for America.

Let’s explore that consideration: The State of Israel has single–payer universal health care. This is not surprising considering that Jewish religious law regards health care as a right rather than as a privilege or a commodity. Furthermore, despite an ever-present terrorist threat, Israel has quite strict gun control laws. Last but not least, if an Israeli prime minister can be indicted, than an American president can be impeached.

STEVE WEISSMAN

Baltimore

The power of ‘the’

In her well-researched article “Dwelling on legal positions doesn’t advance peace” (Voices, Nov. 21), Sarah Stern refers, inter alia, to UN Resolution 242, which was the subject of multiple interpretations and endless negotiations because of the article “the.” The resolution called for “withdrawal from territories,” not “withdrawal from the territories.”

Israel’s late, erudite foreign minister Abba Eban put it best: He said, in the Middle East you can read 242 “from right to left or left to right.”

NIMROD RAPHAELI

The writer is a senior analyst for the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The charge covers expenses, not survivors

Regarding Fred Kahn’s “Don’t charge to hear survivors” (Letters, Nov. 14): The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Next Generation Group recently held a fundraising event honoring Holocaust survivors. A charge of $85 was assessed to cover expenses. We are thrilled that so many young professionals want to learn about survivors’ experiences and share the museum’s commitment to ensuring future generations will have an opportunity to learn about this history.

The group’s efforts help us bring survivor testimony to audiences in Washington, around the country and the globe through our many educational programs, all of which are free. Our First Person program featuring onstage interviews with Holocaust survivors will begin again this spring, and we welcome area residents and museum visitors, especially students, to attend one of these moving programs. Some First Person programs are also streamed online and can be watched live and on demand from anywhere.

DIANE SALTZMAN

Director, Survivor Affairs

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum