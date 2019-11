Ruth I. Silver, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 17. She was the beloved wife of the late Philip Silver; devoted mother of Stephen Silver (Rae) and the late Craig Silver; loving “Gram” of Mark (Holly) and Tammy (John); cherished “Great-Gram” of Samuel, David, Sarah, Lilly and Matthew. Contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.