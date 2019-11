Sandra S. Shulman, of Chevy Chase, died on Nov. 18. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen N. Shulman; devoted mother of Harry (Annie) Shulman, Dean Shulman and John (Alison) Shulman; loving sister of Susan Millen (James); cherished grandmother of Harrison, Sabrina, Alexa, Zoe and Sam. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.