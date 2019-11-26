Julius Rosen, of Philadelphia, died on Nov. 15. He was the youngest of five brothers. He lived in the Washington area the majority of his life. He excelled at an early age, graduating from college at the age of 16 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, followed by a long career at the National Institutes of Health.

Early in his life, he aspired to be an artist, obtaining a scholarship from the Corcoran School of Art. He had a keen appreciation of all forms of art, including literature, dance and music. He was a well-respected and accomplished musician, mastering the challenging repertoire for the classical guitar.

In 1947, he married Beatrice Marks. They celebrated 46 years together, raised three children and traveled the world. After her passing, he developed a long and loving relationship with his companion, Shirley Wolock.

At age 101, Julius moved to Orlando, Fla., to enjoy the sunshine and to be near his family. He is survived by three children, Jeffrey (Lisa), Barbara (David), Michael (Tamar); four grandchildren, Matthew (Katie), Amanda, Jared and Jonathan (Vicky); and many nieces and nephews.