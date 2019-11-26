Lillian K. Goldberg

“Lil” Goldberg, of Rockville, died on Nov. 19. She was born in Bronx, N.Y., on March 8, 1922. The daughter of Lewis Hirsch and Rebecca Yudelson Kemelhor, she moved to Washington in 1941 and worked at the Department of the Interior through World War II.

In 1947, she married Washington native and veteran Marvin Irwin Goldberg at Adas Israel Congregation in the building that is now Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. She was a founding member of Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim in Silver Spring.

In 1967, she began a career at the Media Processing Center of Montgomery County Public Schools. When she retired, she was cited as the school system’s oldest employee.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marvin, as well as by her beloved brothers, Bernard and Robert (Shirley) Kemelhor. She was the loving mother of Edward Goldberg of Florence, Italy, Rhonda Goldberg (Gary Martin) of Washington, and Lyle Goldberg of Philadelphia. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Annette Goldberg.

She was the dear aunt of Joel and Barry (Karen) Kemelhor, Judith (John) Bielecki, Nancy (Ron Sweet) and Fred (Julie) Goldberg, Patricia (Dan) Dosick, Suzy, Lee (Martha) and the late Steve Goldberg.

Contributions may be made to Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim.