Marjory H. Feldmann, of Sandy Spring, died on Nov. 18. She was the beloved mother of KD McKenney, Steven Feldmann (Jennifer), Ilene Feldmann and Andrew Feldmann (Sharon); loving sister of Nelson Shapiro (Lenora); cherished grandmother of Patrick Feldmann, Michael Hayes, Alison Feldmann, Danica Feldmann and Jesse Baccus (Virginia); and cherished great-grandmother of Davian White. Contributions may be made to B’nai B’rith and the Jewish Social Service Agency. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.