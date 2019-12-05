Marilyn Burchman of Leisure World, Silver Spring, died on Nov. 22.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Burchman; devoted mother of Marc Burchman (Phyllis) and Corey Burchman (Sherri); loving grandmother of Abigail Meltzer (Ari), Jeffrey (Melissa) Burchman, Zachary Burchman and Katie Burchman; cherished great-grandmother of Shaina and Evan Meltzer, and Olivia and Sloane Burchman.

Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice or Congregation Har Shalom.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.