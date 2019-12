Sharon Leibenhaut Tievsky, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Bethesda, died on Nov. 21.

She was the beloved wife of Dr. Andrew Tievsky; devoted mother of Benjamin (Gabriella) Tievsky, Aaron Tievsky and Dr. Dana Tievsky; loving sister of Dr. Mark (Susan) Leibenhaut; and cherished grandmother of Eve Laskin-Tievsky.

Contributions may be made to Bellefaire JCB in Cleveland, Ohio (bellefairejcb.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.