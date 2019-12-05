Beverly Beiser Simons, of Bethesda, passed away Nov. 22. She was 85.

Beverly was born on March 1, 1934, in Kansas City, Mo., to Anne and Isadore Beiser. She moved to Washington in 1942 and was a graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School and attended the University of Maryland.

She was the beloved mother of Toby (Scott) Melnick, Steven Simons and Susan Becker; cherished grandmother of Adam (Jaime) Melnick, Mitchell Melnick, Alex Becker and Annie Becker.

Contributions can be made to The Theater at Monmouth, JSSA or The Alzheimers Research and Prevention Foundation (alzheimersprevention.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.