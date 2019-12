Maurice Potosky, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 30.

He was the beloved husband of Charlotte Manius Potosky; devoted father of Irene Hechler, Ann (Gilbert) Weiner, Joseph (Elaine) Potosky and Elisabeth (Dana) Thibeau; and loving grandfather of Aimee Hechler, Rebecca and Scott (Leila) Weiner, Benjamin, Samuel and Ilana Potosky and Sarah and David Thibeau.

Contributions may be made to Autism Speaks or to Shaare Tefila Congregation.

Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.