Bernard Ornstein of Burke, Va., formerly of Port Washington, N.Y., and New York City, died on Nov. 24.

He was the beloved husband of Norma A. Ornstein; devoted father of Barbara (Alan) Feldman, Martin

(Merrill) Ornstein and Jeremy (Sarah) Ornstein; loving brother to Sheldon (Sheila) Ornstein; and adored grandfather to five beloved grandchildren, Brianna, Steven, Kyle, Lauren and Amanda.

Contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice Care (capitalcaring.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.