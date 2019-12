Wendelin Isadora Lipp, of Potomac, died on Nov. 26.

Known by her childhood friends and family affectionately as “Cookie,” she was the beloved wife of Robert “Bobby” Tebeleff; devoted mother of Alexander “Alex” Tebeleff and Hilary Tebeleff; and loving sister of Mark Lipp.

Contributions may be made to BRCA Foundation (BRCAfoundation.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.