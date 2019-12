Mona Babbin Gabry, of Rockville, died on Dec. 1.

She was the beloved wife of Jerry Gabry; devoted mother of Leora (Jeremy) Semble and Shira (Adam) Gabry-Kalikow; loving sister of Ava Kaufman and Barry Babbin; cherished grandmother of Maya and Hannah Semble; and dedicated friend to many.

Contributions can be made to Children’s Inn at NIH, JCADA or Mazon.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.