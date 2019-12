Martha D. Jacobs, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 1.

She was the beloved wife of Norman Jacobs; devoted mother of Neil (Marcie) Jacobs; and dear grandmother of Ariana and Erin Jacobs. Contributions may be made to The ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Rockville, MD 20850 or to B’nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road., Rockville, MD 20852.