Rona Marlene Kashtan, of Germantown, died on Dec. 8.

She was the beloved sister of Gerald (Patrica) Kashtan; loving aunt of Michael (Lauren) and Danny (Nicole) Kashtan and Anna (Stephen) Bates; and great-aunt of Ethan, Madeline, Sam and Eli Kashtan and Abigail and Louis Bates.

Contributions may be made to Beth Sholom Congregation and Talmud Torah, 11825 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854.