Albert Levin, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 4.

He was the beloved husband of the late Carol Levin; devoted father of Susan Levin Auerbach and Paul H. Levin; and cherished grandfather of Shira Fox, Rebecca Levin Auerbach, Julian B. Levin and Zoe B. Levin. Contributions may be made to B’nai Shalom of Olney.