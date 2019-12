Ira L. Levin, of Rockville, died on Dec. 6.

He was the beloved husband of Martha Nudel; devoted father of Sala Levin and Adam Levin (Julie Sandler); loving brother of Barbara Levin; and cherished grandfather of Asher.

Donations can be made to Aish Ha’Torah. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.