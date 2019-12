Ronnie L. Sax, of Potomac, died on Dec. 8.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leslie R. Sax; devoted mother of Rachel Ramos, Jared Sax and Emily Bender; and loving grandmother of Isaac Ramos. Contributions can support the Johns Hopkins Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service (KGOS).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.