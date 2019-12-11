Audrey Silverman, of Boca Raton, died on Dec. 6.

She is survived by her devoted and beloved husband of 65 years, Edward Silverman; daughters, Janie Rubin (Allan), Lynne Padison (Arik), Lori Silverman, Margie Halem (Mitch) of Rockville, and Marla Garchik (Steve); grandchildren Sydne Garchik Russell (Marc), Jesse Garchik Wright (Jay), Michael Garchik (Samantha), Harrison Halem (Courtney), Adam Halem (Amanda), Eliot Padison, Ilia Silverman Esrig, (Alex) Nora Padison, Sam Halem, Jared Esrig and Jack Garchik; great-grandchildren, Blair and Eliza Russell; and her cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, Nathan and Ann Rosenfield; her brother, Gerald Rosenfield; and her sister-law-Rena Rosenfield.

Contributions may be made to act.autismspeaks.org.