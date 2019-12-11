Sydney Joseph Temple, of Rockville, died on Dec. 1.

He was a World War II veteran and the beloved husband of 71 years to Barbara Temple (nee Blotner). He was the devoted father of Karen Roseman, Stephen Temple (Joanne) and Joel Temple (Norma); loving grandfather of Lisa, Matthew, Emily, James, Jonathan, Melissa and Shelby; and cherished great-grandfather of Sara, Ethan, Delilah, Lola, Gabrielle, Caden and Adelyn.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.