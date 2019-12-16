Latke Lover: Going Vegan

Last year, I made vegan latkes for a family Chanukah party and was pleasantly surprised that everyone really liked them. They were ready before my dad’s latkes, so people were eating them just like regular latkes until the others came out.

Everyone has been asking me, ‘What would make latkes vegan?’ Of course, latkes don’t have any milk or meat in them. These latkes are essentially regular latkes — but egg-free.

I wanted to make them for this blog series because, hey, you never know! You could be entertaining someone who is vegan for a party, or maybe someone in your family is allergic to eggs! This recipe will ensure that you don’t need eggs but still have tasty latkes — the almond milk will bind together with the flour to help the ingredients all stick together.

I couldn’t find the same recipe I made last year online, so I experimented from memory. They turned out really delicious. Here is my take on vegan latkes:

Vegan latkes

Makes 12-15 large latkes

Ingredients

15 small to medium golden potatoes, coarsely grated

1 yellow or white onion, finely grated

½ cup flour

3 tbsp almond milk

1 tbsp (or less, to taste) kosher salt

Garlic powder to taste

Black pepper to taste

Directions

Peel potatoes. Grate potatoes (coarsely) and onion (finely). The onion will turn to mush. Drain and press water out of vegetable mixture, as much as possible. Add flour and almond milk, and mix with hands. It should feel a little bit like a paste and stick together nicely. Add seasonings and mix again. Fry a thickly shaped round latke on medium high heat with olive oil. Fry until golden brown and crispy on the edges, then flip. Each side should take about five minutes. Because these are a little softer than regular latkes, with the almond milk concoction, you may need to flip an extra time and press down on latke with wooden spatula to get sizzle. Set aside on plate and press out oil with paper towels. Enjoy!

I hope you can use this recipe, whether you’re accommodating a friend or family member, or just want to try something new!

To watch a video of the process, click here:

